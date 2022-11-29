Street

Users of Al Ittihad Street in Ajman noticed that the intensive work on the street development project continued by constructing a bridge for vehicles coming from Dubai, as well as another bridge for those heading outside the emirate, pointing out that the completion of this project will contribute to the flow of traffic on the street.

begging

A reader complained about people begging near the traffic lights opposite the Royal Meridien Abu Dhabi Hotel, and refusing to move away from cars, which puts them in danger.

smoking

Readers called on the authorities concerned with health affairs in the country to organize extensive awareness campaigns, especially in schools and universities, to warn against smoking in all its forms and forms, after they noticed an unprecedented spread of this habit among adolescents and youth.

transportation

Visitors to the Sheikh Zayed Festival, which is located in the Al Wathba area, called for the provision of a means of transportation from the parking lots designated for the public to the entry gate, given that most of the festival-goers are families with children, and it is difficult for them to walk a long distance.

initiative

Families of students in private schools in Sharjah praised the initiative of the administrations of these schools to hold periodic meetings with parents “remotely”, via the “online”, to listen to their opinions and observations, which enhances communication between these schools and the students’ families, and develops the educational and educational process.

a celebration

Readers in Abu Dhabi expressed their happiness with the festive atmosphere of the 51st Union Day, spread throughout the emirate, especially after the cancellation of the precautionary measures that accompanied the “Covid-19” pandemic.

