buses

Drivers complained that their counterparts who drive school buses, which currently roam the streets without students, do not adhere to traffic laws, as they move quickly from one side road to another main road without waiting or giving way.

insurance

An elderly resident, when she requested a health insurance company in Dubai to work out insurance for her, was surprised that she had to pay more than 124,000 dirhams annually, knowing that she did not suffer from any chronic diseases, which required the intervention of the concerned authorities to impose price ceilings and medium-cost packages for the elderly.

road

Users of the ring road at the entrance leading from Sharjah to Ajman, until the intersection of Sheikh Khalifa Street, reported that the road is now passable to traffic, after the completion of the first phase of the Al Ittihad Street project, noting that the road was witnessing severe congestion in the past.

tip

The patrons of one of the major restaurants noticed that its management had added a “pay tip” feature of 10% of the bill amount, when paying by clicking on the table number code. They said that this is misleading, because the feature is already activated, and they are left with no other choice, and that the customer does not notice this until after paying and seeing the details of the final bill.

services

Residents demanded that service shops, such as laundry, car wash stations, and others, be obligated to put up a clear board for the prices of the services provided, given that there are some moods in the price.

We apologize for not publishing readers’ notes that do not include the sender’s name and phone number.

Sakek can be sent on “WhatsApp” No. 0502299551, attached to a photo, if available.

[email protected]