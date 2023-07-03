bikes

Residents of Sharjah have expressed their concern about the increasing phenomenon of using small motorcycles, which some workers drive on main streets and neighborhoods, without any commitment to traffic rules, wondering about the legality of driving these motorcycles without a license.

advertisements

Residents of the Rugaylat area in the Emirate of Fujairah have complained about the accumulation of advertisements and flyers for restaurants and shops near the area in front of their homes, calling on the Fujairah Municipality to address this phenomenon through violations and warnings.

Hikers

In some streets, the phenomenon of street vendors with drinking water bottles is widespread, and some of them do not observe public health and safety rules, in addition to the fact that this activity is against the law and is considered begging under the guise of selling.

Situations

Drivers suggested reconsidering the pricing of parking lots operated by private companies in some vital areas, pointing out that their costs are high and not commensurate with the nature of the service.

Cuts

Readers, outlets specialized in clothing and shoes that announce discounts during this period, called for canceling the offer to buy two pieces for a third for free, and replacing it with a reduction of 30 to 40% of the value of the original commodity, as this offer is suitable for people with middle incomes.

calls

Citizens and residents expressed their dissatisfaction with the promotional phone calls, especially from banks and brokerage and financial intermediation companies, stressing that they cause them great inconvenience, especially since the employees of these agencies call at different times of the day, despite telling them that they do not want what they offer.

