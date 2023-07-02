service

A customer who went to the Aramex branch in Umm Ramool in Dubai, during the Eid holiday, was surprised that there were only two employees to serve customers, despite the availability of eight offices supposedly designated for that.

ice cream

A female traveler at Dubai International Airport praised the distribution of ice cream to passengers, coinciding with the onset of summer.

passage

Drivers praised the great efforts of the Dubai Police in organizing traffic for those who go to the abattoir near the Al Quoz cemetery, which also facilitated the entry and exit of visitors to the cemetery during the Eid days.

virtual help

Customers of Dubai Islamic Bank have expressed their great dissatisfaction with the virtual assistance service, which often does not provide the required service.

Signal

Drivers and residents in the Al Qusais area, near the city’s commercial center, complained of traffic congestion, as the green sub-signal soon turns red.

trumpets

Some drivers honk their car horns to protest the behavior of the driver, the problem is that they did not take into account their presence in a residential area where people need rest and calm.

