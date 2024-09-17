Skating | This is why Heili Sirviö, 13, chose Finland – bitter greetings from Fredu’s father to the Olympic Committee

Surfing|Fredu Sirviö tells why his daughter will continue to represent Finland. The reason is not the Finnish Olympic Committee.

Finland The people got to read pleasant news last week when Iltalehti toldthat the 13-year-old skateboarder who made a splash at the Paris Olympics Heili Sirviö will continue to compete in Finnish colors.

Sirviö was a handsome fifth in the park final in Paris, which was the best finish of the Finnish team at the Olympics, which was without a medal. During the games, the skater and his father Fredu Sirviö hinted that in the future the right of representation will be discussed between Finland and Australia, the country of long-term residence.

At the time of the Olympics, Fredu Sirviö called for support from the Finnish Olympic Committee. Under the age of 16, Heili had been completely left out of the support system. According to the father, the final decision was easy despite everything.

“It’s wonderful to hear that Finns are interested”, Fredu Sirviö commented on the great popularity of the news about the daughter’s right to representation.

“We talked with the family and with the coaching team and of course with Heili. We went through different possibilities and scenarios. However, we have always had the starting point that of course we represent Finland”, he opens the decision process.

Sirviö says that the whole family has been “incredibly taken” by the way the Finnish people have received Heil.

“The way people cheered, supported and praised Heili has been really important to us. Likewise, many companies have been interested in him. We have received many contacts asking if we could help in some way.”

“It has been extremely important to realize that it is possible to get support, and you don’t have to go through this journey alone all the time.”

Heili and Fredu Sirviö at a press conference in Paris.

The Olympics At the time, there was even a small-scale war of words between Sirviö’s camp and the Olympic Committee. Top sports director at the time Matti Heikkinen told about the committee’s policy, according to which people under the age of 16 are not covered by the support. Fredu Sirviö did not like the line.

Although Sirviö is overwhelmed by the reactions and support of the Finnish people, he is still not satisfied with the Olympic Committee’s activities. According to the father, because of the committee, no one has been in contact with the family since the Paris Games.

“How can I say this… No one from the management level has asked for information or been in contact in any way. One guy not connected to the management ladder sent a message with a very positive thing, but I can’t talk more about it yet.”

“For example, physiotherapist Tuukka sends a message to Heil and asks for news, but there has been nothing from the management level. I myself put a message there after Paris asking if we could have a coffee and talk.”

In the Olympic Committee there has been a lot of turmoil lately. Last week, the committee announced that top sports director Heikkinen and the director of sports and competition programs Leena Paavolainen do not continue in their duties.

In addition, on Sunday, the chairman of OK Jan Vapaavuori announced that he will not apply for a second presidency.

Fredu Sirviö is not particularly sorry for the changes. Instead, he approaches the future with cautious optimism.

“At least based on the Olympic Committee’s press release, the message is that we are going to invest in elite sports and invest even more in medal hopes. If this is the direction in which the committee wants to take its activities, I hope that they would include us in that promise,” Sirviö says.

“And they won’t leave us out again, like last time.”

The Sirviö family travels the world together. Heili’s little sister Miila also skates.

Sirviö describes the general atmosphere around the Olympic Committee as apathetic. He would like to create an environment for athletes where they are motivated, inspired and offered a positive, encouraging atmosphere.

“We should get rid of such apathy. You should get into the athlete-first mindset. It’s not like the athletes are at the Olympics dancing to the tune of the sports management, according to which the Olympic Committee should be working for the athletes.”

The browser makes it clear that there is a need for support. The family is constantly moving around the world in search of the best possible training conditions, because according to the coach father, it is a vital condition for the pursuit of the absolute top.

For example, after the Paris Olympics, the Sirviö family went to a training camp in Italy, and when Heili received an invitation to Japan for the legendary X Games, they decided to go to California for the best possible skating conditions to prepare for that event.

Sirviö sees many problems that he would like to solve together with the Olympic Committee. One is that it is difficult to use, for example, OK’s physios and various experts, because they are in Finland, where Sirviöt cannot spend much time, because the country does not have good enough training conditions.

Heili Sirviö at Tampere Muovitehta’s skate hall.

Of everything despite this, Heili Sirviö’s training has gone brilliantly after the Olympics. Even though the fifth place was a fantastic performance, missing out on the medals left the youngster with a huge amount of hunger and appropriate sadness for the future.

“Everything has gone really well. Heili has learned new tricks and is really motivated and hungry. He trains here in California with his best friend, an Olympic champion Arisa Trew’s with. Of course, it’s nice to have a friend to train with.”

“Heili is in a terrible shock and the success rate of tricks has been insane recently. In addition, he has added new tricks to his repertoire. Now he knows the flip-indy that all the Olympic medalists did.”

From California, the family continues their journey to Japan, where Heil is scheduled to compete in the X Games this coming weekend. As is customary, more time will be spent in Japan than just during the race.

“We will be there for two weeks. First a week there at the X Games race, then we thought of touring Japan for a week. There’s a tough level, tough skaters and it’s interesting to see how they train there!”