On February 25, the III Baltic Cultural Forum started in Svetlogorsk – one of the first major events in the Kaliningrad region, which gathered about 400 participants in full-time format. The participants of the Forum met to discuss the cultural landscape that has changed in the context of the pandemic and to assess the level of competencies that have developed in the cultural sphere during this time.

What is happening these days in the building of Svetlogorsk “Yantar Hall” can be safely called a holiday. A holiday of lively human communication. As the participants noted, exchanging joyful greetings in the lobby, this is practically the first opportunity to “go out” in the last year. True, the federal participants were not able to come in full force. In a remote format, participants were greeted Minister of Culture of the Russian Federation Olga Lyubimova, Special Presidential Representative for International Cultural Cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoy, General Director of the State Academic Bolshoi Theater of Russia Vladimir Urin, General Director of the Tretyakov Gallery Zelfira Tregulova…

A photo: “Yantar-Hall”

“This year, during a pandemic, has exploded the online space. And, nevertheless, there was such a wonderful play by Anatoly Safronov “The Old Cossack Way”. So culture, with all the enthusiasm for online, when one theatrical performance can be seen at once by 300 thousand spectators, is still what connects people in the psychophysiological sense. Therefore, I think that with all the innovation that will exist, culture is a live communication of people. And only with live communication a cultural phenomenon is born that changes a person for the better, ”Mikhail Shvydkoi noted in his welcoming speech.

The Kaliningrad region has now become a special platform for holding such events, since it is here that the construction of a federal museum and cultural complex is being carried out along with several other regions of Russia. Along with the Russian exclave, similar objects are being built in Vladivostok, Kemerovo and Sevastopol. The task of forming new cultural centers was set by the President of the Russian Federation in his Address to the Federal Assembly in 2018. The customer of the project is the Foundation for Social and Cultural Projects “National Cultural Heritage”.

A photo: “Yantar-Hall”

The complex will include a branch of the Bolshoi Theater of Russia, a branch of the State Tretyakov Gallery, a branch of RGISI – the Baltic Higher School of Musical and Theater Arts, a branch of the Moscow State Academy of Choreography and a branch of the Central Music School at the Moscow State Conservatory named after PI Tchaikovsky “Baltic”. The construction of all complexes will be completed by the end of 2023, but some of the classrooms will be commissioned in 2021.

– From all these regions it is difficult to get to Moscow to visit the leading cultural institutions. Kaliningrad is an outpost and there is a hope that over time it will become the center of culture in the Baltic, – says Natalya Volynskaya, President of the National Cultural Heritage Foundation…

Already on September 1, 2021, the new buildings of the branches of the Central Music School and the Moscow Academy of Choreography will accept students. In the Kaliningrad region, training in these branches is already underway, but not in the new complex. On September 1, everyone will definitely go to the rebuilt spaces on the Island, which impress with their scale and modern “stuffing”. These are powerful stages, a swimming pool, rehearsal rooms, and transparent corridors connecting residential and educational buildings. Completely new opportunities are opening up for talented children from the regions. There is no need to move to Moscow or St. Petersburg, you can study at a high level near your home.

A photo: “Yantar-Hall”

The branches of the Tretyakov Gallery and the Bolshoi Theater are planned to be completed by the end of 2023. The architecture of the buildings itself already deserves special attention, these are truly unique objects that are being built in very difficult conditions. For example, during the construction of a branch of the Tretyakov Gallery, special technical conditions were developed. The complexity of the soils on Oktyabrsky Island was taken into account, as well as the factor that the Kaliningrad region is one of the seismically active regions. For the pile foundation of this structure in Russia, a special Leimet ABB PLUS pin connection for two-section piles was developed.

The concept of the Bolshoi Theater deserves special attention. The designers have planned the possibility of organizing one of the stage sites on … the roof. It can be used during the warmer months. And in winter they offer to equip an ice rink there.

– We plan to open all sites of the four complexes simultaneously. Most likely, the opening will take place in stages over several months. The filling of the exposition is being implemented over several years, since the buildings must be settled, the work of all temperature and engineering systems must be fully debugged. These will not be just “touring” versions of the Bolshoi or the Tretyakov Gallery. Permanent exhibitions will be located within the walls of the cultural complex; repertoire performances will be played on the Bolshoi stage, not touring performances. For this, decoration workshops and warehouses will be built, – noted Natalya Volynskaya.

A photo: “Yantar-Hall”

The III Baltic Cultural Forum will be held for three days both offline and online. It will end on Saturday, February 27, with a gala concert of ballet soloists and orchestra of the Bolshoi Theater of Russia.