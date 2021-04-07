Skating “Machoculture is still prevalent in Finnish skate circles” – Skater and visual artist Enni Kalilainen demands equality in skate circles

Skater and visual artist Enni Kalilainen says that equality and equality are not enough in skating. He states that the lack of equality in Finnish skate districts has meant that women do not even apply for the national team, even though the atmosphere has improved.

National team level athlete, artist graduated from the Academy of Fine Arts and human rights activist. It is a rare combination.

In May 2019 Enni Kalilainen was looking for an Olympic skateboarding place at the London Street League World Skate.

In March of this year, Kalalainen art exhibition I made this for you opened at Kallio Loukko Gallery.

As an artist, Kalilainen’s works deal with equality and minority rights. Kalilainen is a woman with a trans background, and very often a society is seen around which equality does not materialize.

Equality does not materialize in the skate world either, Kalilainen says. The situation has improved over the last ten years, but women skaters still do not get the same opportunities and the same visibility in Finland as men.

Equality is not achieved even at the national team level, Kalilainen says.

“No, I have not had access to all international competitions, even though I’m in Finland women in street-series.”

According to Kalilainen, the lack of equality in Finnish skate circles has caused women not to apply for the national team.

“There are ten men on the men’s street and park teams. There are three women in the park series and two in the street series. ”

“ “I haven’t been allowed to photograph me on race trips.”

Enni Kalilainen at the Loukko Gallery in the middle of her exhibition work.­

Finland team leader for the Chasing the Spot Olympic skateboarding project Samuli Heino does not think that women have a weaker position on the national team. She says the Girl Skateboarders Association was contacted right at the start of the Olympic project.

“We have wanted as many people as possible to be able to travel to the races and thereby gain visibility in the media. The success of the race at this stage has not mattered so much. ”

According to Heinon, there may be a reason for the women not to apply for the national team because of the male dominance of the sport.

“However, this has changed a lot in recent years. Now skate parks have a variety of skaters involved. Before, skating was a really masculine sport. ”

International The Olympic Committee approved skateboarding as an Olympic sport in 2016. If the Tokyo Olympics are allowed to compete next summer, then skateboarding may be one of Finland’s medal sports.

A superstar in the women’s series of the species Lizzie Armanto represents Finland. Armanto, who lives in California, is Finnish. At the 2018 Nitro World Games, Armanto won the gold of the park series in Finnish colors.

According to Kalilainen, Olympic status enables female skaters to be better seen and heard. In the history of skating, photographs and videos are of great importance, but in Finland they have hardly seen women before, he says.

“On race trips, I have not agreed to be photographed. A video compilation of the 2016 Finnish Championships was made, which did not show any female skaters, ”says Kalilainen.

“ “There are still really few female skaters on general skate shifts during the winter.”

Skater Enni Kalilainen is aiming for the Olympics.­

Atmosphere has improved, but machoculture is still prevalent in Finnish skate circles, Kalilainen says.

He wants skating to be a safe environment where everything is taken into account. He longs for the same from the rest of society.

Winter skate parks should also be more diverse. Now they are all designed for male skaters, Kalilainen says.

“The barriers and borders are a meter high. It would help a lot for different skill levels and children if the obstacles were of different heights. In summer, everything is fine because there are so many places. ”

At the bottom of the skateboard are Enn’s children’s names: Peppi and Onni.­

Kalilainen, 44, is already a veteran skater. He started at the age of ten in his then hometown of Hyvinkää.

In the mid-1990s, skateboarding came to a halt as art took the win. Kalilainen entered the Academy of Fine Arts at the beginning of the millennium.

Skating started again in earnest in 2010, when Kalilainen’s son Luck wanted to skate. The training started together.

“It was hard at first. Little by little, the body rediscovered motor skills. I was training a lot, I’m used to working alone. “

In 2012, Kalilainen began the sex correction process, and as a result, he was given a two-year break to skate.

“After a couple of years, I started to feel safe, and skating started to be intense again. Security was found at the Girls’ Skateboarders Association, ”she says.

Kalilainen has competed a lot in recent years. In addition to the gold medal, he has two silver and bronze medals from the World Championships. At the Street League World Championships in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, he was 19th in the 2019 qualifier.

Currently, Kalilainen is ranked 81st in the world rankings of the women’s street series. In addition to the two Japanese, the 38 best in the world will be able to participate in next summer’s Tokyo Olympics.

For the best racing experience, Kalilainen raises Seattle’s Wheels of Fortune: Skate Like a Girl competition in 2019. The race included skating legends such as Vanessa Torres, Jaime Reyes and Kristin Ebeling. Kalilainen competed in the 30+ series, where he came fifth.

“Swedish women’s front row skaters invited me along for a week. We rode Swedish limousines at skate spots and skate parks in the spirit of Wheels of Fortune. ”

The work of Enni Kalilainen.­

Skating and Visual Arts will be with Kalilainen for the rest of the year. He has long worked at the City of Helsinki Workers’ College as a sculpture class teacher. In November, Kalilainen will attend the Wäino Aaltonen Museum in Turku Spectrumin a joint exhibition.

Skate competitions have not yet been arranged for the summer, but Kalilainen is involved in organizing a skate camp for rainbow youth. The camp is a joint project of the Girls ‘Skateboarders’ Association, Siblings, a skate community for gender and sexual minorities, and the Alliance, the umbrella organization for the Finnish youth sector.

“At first it was supposed to be an international project, but now because of the corona, it’s being done as a domestic project.”