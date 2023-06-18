Skating legend and five-time Olympic champion Claudia Pechstein is heating things up in Germany. During a party conference of the Christian Democratic CDU last weekend, Pechstein appeared as a speaker in her police uniform. In addition to her skating career that has spanned more than forty years, Pechstein also works for the federal police.

In her speech, top athlete Pechstein appeared to have joined the right-wing populist wing of the CDU. The elderly and women sit in public transport “with frightened looks”, according to Pechstein, because asylum seekers who have exhausted all legal remedies are not deported. The CDU must work for families, and children, according to Pechstein, want a “mum and dad”.

The party should be concerned with such issues, according to the skater, and not with the question of whether a “concert can still be called a German song evening”, and whether you can still order a “gypsy schnitzel”. Apart from the name, conservative politicians in Germany are also trying to score by campaigning for meat-eating. Deputy Prime Minister of Bavaria Hubert Aiwanger (Freie Wähler) even uses it as an imperative in his election campaign in the state: “Eat meat!”

Dissatisfaction

Pechstein garnered applause from the CDU top with her speech. Pechstein himself stood as a candidate in Berlin for the 2021 Bundestag elections, but was not elected.

In addition to her statements, Pechstein also caused a stir by her performance in uniform. The federal police, Pechstein’s employer, said on Sunday that it would investigate whether that is permissible, because as a uniformed officer you should appear neutral.

The CDU met in Berlin to debate its own course. The party seems to be benefiting only sparingly from the poor polls for the SPD, Greens and FDP government. The right-wing populist AfD, in particular, is benefiting from the dissatisfaction. Among the Christian Democrats there is a section that favors a right-wing conservative course. Another part argues for the course that was also taken under Merkel, a lot more moderate and social. Current party chairman and opposition leader Friedrich Merz belongs to the conservative camp. From the more moderate camp, a challenger emerged this weekend for the leadership position in the Bundestag elections in 2025: the current Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia Hendrik Wüst.