Skating | Heili Sirviö, 13, who dazzled at the Olympics, is making Finnish history again

Surfing|A skateboarder can participate in the classic competition.

of Paris the Finn, who excelled at the Olympics, reaches yet another milestone. Skateboarder Heili Sirviö participates in the X Games in Japan in September.

Sirviö finished fifth in skateboarding in Paris. X Games is an extreme sports event that started in 1995, which combines different sports and popular culture.

The event has gained significant popularity in e.g. skateboarding, bmx cycling and freestyle motocross as well as winter sports such as snowboarding. Legends of the sport have made their names in the games, such as Tony Hawk, Shaun White and Dave Mirra.

“I’ve been dreaming of an invitation to the X Games every day for the past two years. Now it came and the feeling is indescribable”, Sirviö rejoices, according to the release.

The browser gets a new partner on his race trip. According to the release, he is sponsored by the IT service company Luoto.

“We read in the papers that Heili needs support and wanted to help his journey towards the X Games”, CEO of Luoto Company Tuomas Nousiainen.

In addition to Sirviö, skateboarding competes in the women’s series Lizzie Armanto. He represented Finland at the Tokyo Olympics.

Never before have two Finns been seen competing in X Games skating.

Correction August 21, 2024 at 12:22 p.m.: Armanto’s name is Lizzie, not Lizzy, as was incorrectly written earlier in the story.