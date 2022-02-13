When American Erin Jackson crossed the finish line in the women’s 500 meters at the Beijing Olympics on Sunday, she not only won gold, but became the first black woman to win a medal in speed skating history.

“I think what she’s done will be a stepping stone to giving so many girls and boys the opportunity to look up to someone they haven’t been able to look up to and relate to,” teammate Brittany Bowe said of Jackson after the race.

“This goes far beyond what any of us could have imagined, how many people, specifically little girls, she is going to touch (hearts) after this performance,” added Bowe.

Jackson, who was explosive at the starting line and followed it up with a quick lap around the National Speed ​​Skating Oval, hopes her success will inspire others like her to take to the snow and ice.

“I hope we can see more minorities, especially in the US, playing some of these winter sports, and I hope I set a good example,” Jackson said.

In a sport typically dominated by Nordic countries and, more recently, the Netherlands, she has followed in the footsteps of fellow American Shani Davis – the first black athlete to win gold in speed skating – adding a bit of diversity to the podium.

“It just sends the message that if you follow your heart and your passion, it can take you anywhere. You can do whatever you want,” said coach Ryan Shimabukuro.

“You don’t have to be bound by any kind of barrier. I think this will motivate and inspire a lot of the African American community, just as Shani David did in 2006 and 2010,” she added.

That said, the 29-year-old Jackson, whose athletic roots are based around skating and who seems to seamlessly switch between wheels and blades depending on the season, also simply loves the speed of the sport.

