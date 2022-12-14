Now that the mercury drops to 10 degrees below zero and the first skating marathon on natural ice is planned, many people are likely to have a skating fever. Several ice clubs are already opening the natural ice rinks today. ‘Ice master’ Erik Ekkel will again be keeping track of where in the Netherlands you can safely go on the ice this year.

The Winterswijkse IJs Vereniging (WIJV), the Doornsche IJsclub and Hardgaat ie in De Lier in South Holland, among others, are open for skaters. The Oosterbeekse IJsvereniging and the Warmondse IJs- en Skeelerclub have also opened their doors today. Furthermore, it will continue to search the map for good places, but it is expected that more and more places will be added during the course of the day.

Despite the fact that the spot is not yet visible on the skating map, skating enthusiasts are already venturing to the Leersumse Veld in Utrecht. There, a few dozen skaters tied their irons early this morning. Fred Geers is one of the fanatics. “In the coming days we have to keep a close eye on where exactly the opportunities arise and then we have to seize them.” See also Salibandy | Historic floorball championship-winning TPS crushes PSS in second final

Erik Ekkel has been making a map for skating enthusiasts since 2009, showing where it is safe to skate on natural ice. He started it because he wanted a clear overview himself, but thousands of people now use his Ice Master app and his website. With the app, ice enthusiasts can add places themselves where they can skate, but the map also shows places where you should not go on the ice yet.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Marathon

The Frisian village of Burgum has the honor of organizing the first marathon on natural ice this winter tonight. A measurement by skating association KNSB showed this morning that the minimum ice thickness of 3 centimeters, which is required to be able to write a marathon, was achieved at IJsvereniging Bergum. See also 100 years Museum Folkwang: If you want to understand the West, you have to study its art

The KNSB expects about 1000 to 2000 spectators in Burgum. ,,It is the first time that a marathon is skated here, so a number of things are still a bit unclear. But there is enough space around the track to build grandstands.”

Severe frost

The fact that we can already skate is due to the severe frost last night and this morning. In Eelde in Drenthe, the temperature dropped below -10 degrees this morning for the first time this winter. The mercury there eventually dropped to -10.6 degrees, making the first local severe frost of the winter a fact, Weeronline reports.

The first local severe frost normally occurs in January, but sometimes it also happens in December and in rare cases in November. Since the measurements started, there have been seven years in which it has already cooled down to below -10 degrees somewhere in our country in November.