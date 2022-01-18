Koen Verweij and Jutta Leerdam will have their own documentary series on Videoland. The skating couple has a big dream: Olympic gold at the Winter Games in Beijing. But to have a chance at all, the two must first qualify. Documentary maker Nick Hoedeman follows the couple in the run-up to this important tournament.











Koen (31) and Jutta (23) work up a sweat every day to prepare themselves mentally and physically for their mission. But the top skaters first have to prove that they belong in the Olympic Games, and so they are getting ready for the Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Heerenveen. Viewers don’t just get to see workouts; Koen and Jutta also give an insight into their private lives.

Verweij won silver at the Sochi games in 2014 just next to the Olympic title in the 1500 meters and won gold in the team pursuit. Four years later at the Pyeongchang games, he missed the podium in the 1000 and 1500 meters, but won bronze in the mass start and the team pursuit. After the games in South Korea, he took a sabbatical. Last season, he was especially busy setting up his and his girlfriend’s own squad, NXTGEN.

The 23-year-old Jutta is seen as a great talent, having already won a world title at a young age. The well-known skating teams are in line for her, but Jutta decided to join Koen’s adventure.

The three-part documentary Koen en Jutta – All or nothing can be seen in its entirety at Videoland from Thursday 20 January.

