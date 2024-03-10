Skating | A wet Sunday attracted the people of Helsinki to skate – Is it worth going to the ice anymore?

The video shows how skaters filled Hietaniemi's beach.

Poutainen Sunday's weather attracted hordes of outdoor swimmers to the ice of Hietaniemi beach in Helsinki. According to the reader's observations, more than 50 skaters had ventured onto the sea ice.

However, daytime temperatures have already been on the positive side on Sunday. Is it still worth going to the ice?

Firefighter on duty at the Helsinki Rescue Service Ville Estlander is not particularly worried about those skating on Hietaniemi beach. According to him, the “Hietsu” ice has been very popular among skaters during the past week.

“No big series of dives have been seen, but we do know that there are weak spots there, especially if the outsider leaves.”

The weather due to yo-yoing, the surface of the ice has melted and re-frozen. It has made the beach ice a smooth and attractive skating destination, Estlander estimates.

“But it also means that the parts that have been truly melted have refrozen.”

In such places, according to Estlander, the ice is really thin.

Estlander therefore recommends to exercise extreme caution and advises to carry ice packs. It would also be good to have spare clothes packed in a backpack just in case.

“If a place looks suspicious, it is suspicious.”

Estlander currently designates Pikku Huopalahti water body in Helsinki along with Hietaniemi as a fairly safe skating destination. He says that he also heard that Tuusulanjärvi in ​​Central Uusimaa has nice ice at the moment.

Of all However, Estlander recommends staying away from straits and under bridges. For example, you shouldn't venture near the Lauttasaari bridge.

“I personally wouldn't go on sea ice outside the inner archipelago at all, even if [jää] how good it would look.”