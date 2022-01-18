As long as it’s winter, there will be people watching the thermometer with sweat on their foreheads. Will the temperature drop enough to freeze ditches and canals? Or will it at least get cold enough to be able to water fields and turn them into ice rinks? You can hear the true ice skaters dreaming out loud of twirling on the ice.

When I think of speed skaters I think of bugs. Bugs belonging to the Gerridae family are elongated, gray or brown insects that are called water striders because of their ability to swing over calm water surfaces. They don’t need ice for that. In the cold season they hibernate in hidden places and you will not encounter them. Skaters don’t do that spinning with irons under their legs, but with hairs.

The body of Gerridae is covered with very fine hydrophobic hairs, which are so small that more than a thousand fit on a square millimeter. Because the hairs are water-repellent, drops, splashes and even waves cannot submerge such an insect. This effect is further enhanced by the fact that tiny air bubbles are retained between the hairs during a flood, so that the bug not only floats to the surface again, but also receives oxygen through the breathing openings on the side of the body.

Those thousands of hairs also help the animal to make use of the surface tension of the water. They make dimples in the liquid through which the skater is carried. The body weight is nicely distributed by the remarkably long, slender middle and hind legs, which are flexible enough to keep it evenly distributed, even when the water is sloshing.

When a speed skater wants to spin, he uses the long middle legs like oars to push off with, while he steers with the hind legs. The front legs of such a bug are short. Which are used to feel ripples on the water. Each ripple has a different meaning.

For example, there are waves of seduction with a relatively low frequency that an interested male speed skater can cause. He only does this if he has not received higher frequency rejection waves from a woman. And ripples spawned by the floundering of an unfortunate insect in the water mean a meal has arrived. The speed skater can then reach the victim just as quickly as a trained first aider. First hungry in accidents. It inserts its sucking snout, or rostrum, into the drowning food, injects digestive juices into the prey, and sucks up the resulting soup.

The last time I went ice skating myself, I ended up floundering on the surface too. I fell and broke my sacrum. No matter how hard I tried, I couldn’t get up. Fortunately there were first aiders who came to my aid. To my relief, they weren’t hungry and didn’t prick my rostrum to inject digestive juices. At one point, the only thing that got stuck in my arm was a hypodermic needle with which a beneficial painkiller was administered.

