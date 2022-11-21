“Little Miss Russia 2022” became a ten-year-old pupil of the figure skater Plushenko

Ten-year-old Virsavia Kovaleva from Moscow won the Little Miss Russia 2022 children’s beauty contest. This is reported TASS.

“Now she will be able to represent the country at the international contest “Little Miss World,” the organizers said. 42 girls from different regions of Russia claimed the title. The oldest participant was 16 years old, the youngest was three years old.

Virsaviya Kovaleva is a pupil of the Moscow school of figure skating “Angels Plushenko”, created by figure skater Evgeny Plushenko, writes Tatler. In an interview that the girl gave to Kiosk Plus in 2021, mentionedthat she has been figure skating five times a week since the age of four.

According to Kiosk Plus, Virsavia Kovaleva starred in music videos, skiing and cycling, diving, snorkeling and chess. The Voice magazine informedthat she attends a modeling school and learns Japanese.

Earlier it was reported that 22-year-old Anna Linnikova from Orenburg won the Miss Russia 2022 beauty pageant. The general director of Miss Russia, Anastasia Belyak, claims that now the girl will be able to participate in Miss Universe. According to her, this was confirmed by the organizers of the international competition.