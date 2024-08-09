Winning a medal is the goal of all athletes at the Olympics, but the joy of victory could also hide a little disappointment. This is the case of Nyjah Huston, US Olympic skater and winner of the bronze in the men’s street skateboarding final of the Paris 2024 Games, who on social media denounced the “not so high quality” of the medals.

“These Olympic medals look great when they’re brand new,” the 29-year-old said in a video posted to his Instagram Stories. “But after leaving them on my skin with a little sweat for a while and having my friends wear them over the weekend, it turns out they’re not as high quality as you might think.”

“I mean, look, it looks ruined,” he added, holding the medal up to the camera. “The front is starting to chip, too. Maybe for Olympic medals, they should up the quality a little bit.”

So, in another story, Huston has published a photo of his Paris Olympic medal with the caption: “Looks like it’s been back and forth from war.” “I guess medals are meant to stay in cases,” he added in another post. “Looks like you won that thing in 1982, man,” one follower replied, a comment immediately shared from Huston on his Instagram stories.

“Paris 2024 is working closely with the Monnaie de Paris, the institution in charge of producing and quality controlling the medals, and the National Olympic Committee of the athlete concerned, to assess the medal and understand the circumstances and cause of the damage,” read a statement issued by the Paris 2024 Games organizing committee. “Medals are the most coveted objects of the Games and the most precious to the athletes. Damaged medals will be systematically replaced by the Monnaie de Paris and engraved identically to the originals.”