The Russian, who according to preliminary information would have tested positive in a doping control before the Winter Olympics that take place in Beijing, returned to practice after the rumors that surround her and threaten to withdraw her medal won in the team category . Local media reported that she is “ready” to compete in the individual tournament of the discipline after missing training on Wednesday.

The controversy that revolves around the Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva continues to add episodes while there is no definition about her alleged positive doping that could compromise her imminent participation and nullify her recent victories in the Winter Olympics.

This Thursday, the 15-year-old athlete resumed her training on the ice in Beijing with a view to competing in the individual figure skating tournament. Russian television reported that Valieva left “a positive impression” after these days of uncertainty where she is accused of doping. “She is ready to compete”, they affirmed.

Her coach, Eteri Tutberidze, backed her pupil at the microphones and refused to comment on “gossip”. For her part, the Kremlin asked that there be no speculation about sanctions or possible substances consumed by the skater until the International Olympic Committee is issued in this regard.

“The main source is the IOC, we are guided by them. The scandal did not break out at the Games, but around the Games,” they said. According to members of the press, Valieva’s anti-doping tests revealed prohibited substances in her blood.

However, the athlete’s defense has objections to the entire suspicious situation involving the brand-new Olympic team champion in the Chinese capital. For example, the substance is – Russian media detailed – a medicine used to alleviate heart problems that does not contribute to improving sports performance.

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva put on a formidable performance in the team competition by doing a quadruple jump. Beijing, China, February 7, 2022. © AP / Natasha Pisarenko

In addition, the press also reported that these tests were not carried out in the current Olympic Games, but date back to last December. Until the situation is clarified, the organization paralyzed the medal ceremony of the team category, where Valieva guided Russia to a gold medal.

Meanwhile, there is no official confirmation and Russian optimism increases after the International Control Agency (ITA), which takes the samples in these Olympic Games, only notified the positive of an Iranian skier. Nor has the IOC issued an announcement, in charge of marginalizing cases that break the rules.

Meanwhile, the International Skating Union completely disregarded the Valieva case, since it has no jurisdiction over the Olympic Games and “cannot disclose any information about a possible anti-doping rule violation.”

If the accusations are confirmed, Valieva does not expect harsh sanctions for being under 16 years of age, but she would be marginalized from the JJ.OO. In 2018, state doping weakened the Russian ranks and deprived it of several of its best athletes. In these, she already with the complete equipment, she participates without flag or national anthem.

Called to be the next queen of figure skating on ice, Valieva gave the high note in the competition by making a quadruple jump for the first time in history with which her team conquered the Chinese rinks.

with EFE