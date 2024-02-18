Latest update:



02:03



Joy Beune first surprisingly won the 5,000 meters at the world distance championships in Calgary, Canada and took the bronze in the 1,500 meters a few hours later.

She defeated defending champion Irene Schouten in the 5,000 meters. The 24-year-old skater from Borne started quickly in her ride against the Norwegian Ragne Wiklund and that approach worked. Beune had enough time on Schouten, who took action one stage earlier: 6.47.72 at 6.48.98.

Schouten missed the opportunity to be the first Dutch to win four world titles at one World Cup. Earlier this week she was the best in the 3,000 meters, team pursuit and mass start. The bronze in the 5,000 meters went to the Czech Martina Sablikova.

'In ecstasy'

After the ceremony and cycling out, Beune rode against Marijke Groenewoud in the last stage of the 1,500 meters. She set a time of 1.52.91, which was enough for a bronze medal. The victory went to Japan's Miho Takagi in 1.52.29. The silver went to Han Mei from China, who needed 1.52.72 for her race.

“I'm still in ecstasy. The fact that I can still do this after 5 kilometers says everything about my form, I think,” Beune said in an initial response to the NOS. “I took some rest and was back on again quite quickly. I thought: I am already world champion.”

Silver for Nuis

Her friend Kjeld Nuis won silver in the 1,500 meters behind the untouchable American Jordan Stolz. It was the 19-year-old Stolz's third title. He previously also won the 500 and 1,000 meters in Calgary.

Stolz was much faster than Kjeld Nuis, who finished second: 1.41.44 at 1.42.66. The Norwegian Peder Kongshaug took bronze in the same time as Nuis (1.42.66). Kongshaug turned out to be a few thousandths of a second slower than the Dutchman. (AP)