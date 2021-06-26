Skateboarding Skateboarders and green plants in Lizzie Armanto’s yard – Video of the Finnish Olympic hope introduces citrus trees and a skateboard ramp

Armanto will represent Finland at the Tokyo Olympics, where skateboarding is on the program for the first time.

Finland skateboarding team skating Lizzie Armanto presented his skateboarding skills and backyard in a video by Thrasher Magazine.

The training conditions for a professional cook are in order: there is a skate ramp in the backyard, which is precisely positioned so that the sun cannot dazzle the skaters.

“It’s north-south, otherwise the sun would make it blind most of the day,” Armanto says.

The video of Armanto also reveals the actual green thumb.

In the backyard grows pineapple, tomatoes, herbs, avocados and a wide variety of citrus trees, among others.

“This is a sweet lime. It’s really good, no acidity. This is a pink lemon, it can be made into a pink lemonade, ”Armanto introduces.

Some of the plants in the garden are placed in overlapping plastic baskets.

“Because there’s a lot of sun in the yard, I put the plants in plastic boxes to shade them,” Armanto says.

After introducing his plants Armanto digs out a skateboard and puts on shelters. There are also other skateboarders on site.

During the corona restrictions, the Armanto backyard ramp has been in heavy use.

Armanto will represent Finland at the Tokyo Olympics, where skateboarding is on the program for the first time. Armanto’s preparation was overshadowed by a sad injury, which, however, has already been hoped for.

