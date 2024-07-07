Skateboarding | Heili Sirviö, 13, won SM gold, little sister silver: “That’s what we went there to do”

Skateboarding|Heili Sirviö won the Finnish championship on Saturday.

A skateboarder Heili Sirviö13, won of vertical skateboarding i.e. Vert’s Finnish championship in Tampere on Saturday.

– The race went well and was really fun, Sirviö says via voicemail.

– It was quite important [kisa] to me. Many friends came to watch and it was a really nice time in Finland.

Sirviö’s little sister finished second in the Women’s Vert Miila Sirviö10. The double victory pleased the siblings.

– Yeah, that’s what we went there to do. I’m really happy that this happened, says Heili Sirviö.

– Miila skated really well, and it’s really nice to skate with her little sister.

The sisters took the double win last year as well.

of Paris the olympics start in about three weeks. Sirviö’s coach Jussi Korhonen evaluates the young man’s promise as a good fit for the Games.

– The condition has been on the rise for the past couple of years, but now we noticed that just at the beginning of the summer there has been another rise, which is a really good sign, says Korhonen.

– It could very well be that it is still rising for three weeks now. It depends a lot on how meaningful the internships are, what will happen in the coming weeks, whether it inspires to try even harder.

Sirviö is the youngest Olympic representative in Finnish history.