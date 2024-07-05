Friday, July 5, 2024
Skateboarding | A 9-year-old boy did a sports performance that no adult has been able to do

July 5, 2024
in World Europe
Skateboarding | A 9-year-old boy did a sports performance that no adult has been able to do
The Japanese Ema Kawakami succeeded in front of the skating legend Tony Hawk.

Skateboarding is a sport for young – even under 10-year-old – athletes, it has been proven again. In Finland, age became a topic of conversation when 13 years old Heili Sirviö claimed a place at the Paris Olympics.

The global sensation, on the other hand, is a 9-year-old Japanese boy Emma Kawakamiwhich was attended by a skateboarding legend Tony Hawk’s to the race bearing his name and made history.

Kawakami did three consecutive jumps with a rotation of 900 degrees (five revolutions) on a vert, i.e. on a big ramp. No one has done the trick before.

Tony Hawk admired the performance from close range, his expression beaming with joy as he stood up to applaud the young artist.

Hawk was the first skater to succeed in a 900-degree jump. Hawk’s trick, which broke the boundaries in its time, was seen in 1999.

