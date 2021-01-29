Skateboarding 52-year-old Tony Hawk still charms with his skills: the video shows how a skating legend succeeds after a break of years in a 720-degree jump

“I’m really old,” Hawk agonized twiitissään after a jump.

In 2003 A skateboarding legend that ended his racing career Tony Hawk is still in a wild leap condition.

Hawk, 52, presented his current condition on his Twitter account. The video he uploaded to the service will first see a few failed attempts, but after that Hawk will successfully land a 720-degree or two full spins.

“I made a 720 recently and it was a tough fight. I did the previous one more than three years ago, and now everything was much harder. Recently, dislocated fingers gone to hinder the apprehension of the board, wheels slowly and need to get to higher and …. I’m really old, “Hawk wrote in connection with the video.

“I can’t say this was the last ever, but I can’t imagine doing very many more,” he continued in the next tweet, saying he would donate the board to a charity auction.

Hawk was the first skateboarder in his career to stay upright in the 2.5 lap, or 900 degree jump. Hawk succeeded in execution At the San Francisco X Games in the summer of 1999, about 21.5 years ago. At the time, he was 27 years old.

Last spring, a Brazilian 11-year-old Gui Khury remained upright on the vertical ramp 1080 degree jump.

The vertical ramp is a ramp similar to the one seen in Hawk’s video, with a vertical section at the top of the arches. Other styles of skateboarding have made even bigger jumps.