commissions

A reader complained that the real estate company that manages the building in which he lives in Dubai, demanded fees when renewing the lease, despite the absence of real justifications for those fees, which he considered an attempt to obtain annual commissions to increase the company’s income at the expense of the tenants.

delay

A reader called for the adoption of updating personal data registration for bank customers and the two telecom operators “Etisalat” and “du”, using the renewed residency in passports, in order to avoid cutting and stopping services in the event of delays in issuing identity cards.

centers

Visitors to centers conducting “Covid-19” tests in Ajman were surprised by the recent request of the employees of some centers for a copy of the lease contract proving that the customer is a resident of the emirate, which makes it difficult to complete the examinations.

Close

Drivers living in the “Palm Jumeirah” area were exposed to a stifling traffic crisis a few days ago, due to the sudden closure of the developer company, the road between “Atlantis” and the Nakheel Mall area. They said they had to wait in their vehicles for about two hours to complete previously unannounced maintenance work on the street.

delay

Shoppers have warned of some websites that do not commit to delivering medical products such as contact lenses on time, suggesting the preparation of a list approved by the concerned authorities that includes safe and reliable sites to purchase products that do not tolerate delay.

A check can be sent to “WhatsApp” number 0502299551 attached to a photo, if available.



We apologize for not publishing reader notes that do not have the sender’s name and phone number attached.

com.emaratalyoum@sekeek



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

