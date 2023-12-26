Electronic Arts and Full Circle have confirmed the imminent arrival of the first public tests on Skateprobably at first with a limited number of places, with the confirmation of playtest on PS5 and Xbox Series scheduled for 2024.

There is no more precise timing on the issue yet, but in a developer diary on the part of Full Circle we see that the team has now established the start of extended tests on the game for the year 2024, i.e. the one that will begin next week.

There is also talk of tests on consoles, i.e. on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, even if it is not yet clear how these will take place.

“Good news, console testing will begin next year,” lead creative writer Cut Parry and senior creative director Deran Chung reported in the Skate video diary.