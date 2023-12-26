Electronic Arts and Full Circle have confirmed the imminent arrival of the first public tests on Skateprobably at first with a limited number of places, with the confirmation of playtest on PS5 and Xbox Series scheduled for 2024.
There is no more precise timing on the issue yet, but in a developer diary on the part of Full Circle we see that the team has now established the start of extended tests on the game for the year 2024, i.e. the one that will begin next week.
There is also talk of tests on consoles, i.e. on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, even if it is not yet clear how these will take place.
“Good news, console testing will begin next year,” lead creative writer Cut Parry and senior creative director Deran Chung reported in the Skate video diary.
A game built together with the community
Already in recent months, the game has begun its testing journey through playtests on the PC version, already allowing the collection of numerous feedback from usersand considering that this is a title that will rely heavily on the community, these sessions are considered of great importance for development.
However, this is a development process that still seems to be long, considering that the team is still building the game structure also around the suggestions and advice coming from the players' feedback, so it is probably that its exit does not happen before 2025.
However, it appears that the new Skate is designed to have a setting live servicewhile maintaining the basic characteristics of the reference series, i.e. a vast open world represented by the city of San Vansterdam that can be explored entirely on board a skateboard.
Last April we collected new information on the game's progression and activities, awaiting further developments.
