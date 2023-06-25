Brazil Agencyi

06/24/2023 – 5:34 pm

Olympic medalist Rayssa Leal continues to shine at the stage in Rome (Italy) of the Skate Street World Circuit. This Saturday (24), the maranhense secured herself in the decision of the competition after finishing the semifinal in second place, with 237.93 points, behind only the Japanese Liz Akama.

DOUBLE IN THE FINALS! Rayssa Leal ♀️ and Gabi Mazetto are in the big decision of Pro Tour Street in Rome Rayssa: 237.93

Gabi: 217.62 IT’S ABOUT TO GET BIG IN THE FINALS! : @cbskoficial pic.twitter.com/jM8DqCOFbV — Team Brasil (@timebrasil) June 24, 2023

The semifinals also had the participation of other Brazilians: Gabriela Mazetto, who advanced to the decision, which will be played from 2:25 pm (Brasília time) next Sunday (25), after ending the semifinal in 8th place, and Pâmela Rosa, who failed to qualify.

The stage in Rome (Italy) of the Skate Street World Circuit counts points in the ranking that defines the classifieds for the next edition of the Olympic Games, held in 2024 in Paris (France), and will also define participants in the Pan American Games in Santiago ( Chile), which will be played from October 20.























