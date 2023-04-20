EA revealed that Skate will be subjected to console playtesting, as well as on PC: however, he did not specify when. However, the editor has also shared various others information on the game, including details on the progression system, as well as the categories of activities available. The information comes from an official video available just below.

The developers reconfirmed that Skate will have no lootbox and which is still in development, can however reveal that the difficulty (divided into Conquest, Destroy and Annihilate) will affect the rewards obtained. The highest difficulty level of the three available that will guarantee the most rewards. There are also modifiers to the difficulty levels to make things even more (or less) challenging.

There Skate’s underlying philosophy it’s “do nice things, get nice things,” Full Circle stated, so no matter what activity players are doing, they always progress towards new rewards. While not much has been said about it, it appears the rewards will be customization items, “that will give you more ways to show off what makes you unique.”

As regards the activityFull Circle breaks them down into four main categories, though that doesn’t mean they won’t be adding more later, such as “Climbing Challenges” that ask you to take advantage of verticality, or tag-and-team style games.

Challenges are short, timed solo experiences that change regularly and always offer something new for players. Pop-ups are dynamic events around the city, Community Events are events for players to play together, and Throwdowns are user-initiated, customizable events that allow players to “get together, build friendships (or maybe rivalries) , train or show off”.

Recall that Skate – initially presented as Skate 4 – will be free to play.