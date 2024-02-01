The official X account of Skate communicates some news coming in the next period, with the game which should be made available on PC through Steam in the coming months and with i Console testing expected in 2024.
In truth, the communication from the developers is somewhat cryptic, except for the possible launch soon on PC via Steam, but through a series of information that has also emerged previously there would be the certainty that playtests on consoles are arriving in the next few months, within 2024.
On the other hand, considering the time that has passed since the start of development on the new Skate, the timing is certainly not out of logic and the release on the market should not be too far away by now.
A long wait
In fact, the question of playtests on consoles in 2024 had already emerged last December, so it is essentially a matter of confirming the flow of information in this regard, at this point we are waiting for clearer information on the timing.
The new Skate should represent the new generation of EA's popular series of skateboard simulations: born on PS3 and Xbox 360, it was a trilogy that remained somewhat unsurpassed in several respects.
Its main features are the ability to explore a vast open world aboard a board and a certain freedom given to the player of movement and action within this scenario.
