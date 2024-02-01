The official X account of Skate communicates some news coming in the next period, with the game which should be made available on PC through Steam in the coming months and with i Console testing expected in 2024.

In truth, the communication from the developers is somewhat cryptic, except for the possible launch soon on PC via Steam, but through a series of information that has also emerged previously there would be the certainty that playtests on consoles are arriving in the next few months, within 2024.

On the other hand, considering the time that has passed since the start of development on the new Skate, the timing is certainly not out of logic and the release on the market should not be too far away by now.