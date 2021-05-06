Slide into a new adventure! Skate City is coming to Xbox today. This horizontal scrolling game comes from the hand of Agens Y Snowman, who will provide us with various scenarios where we will live exciting moments in our Skate.

On Skate City We will put our skills to the test in Los Angeles, Oslo and Barcelona, ​​three of the most iconic places in this sport, where we can complete more than 100 challenges that will give us the possibility to improve our technique, resulting in being able to turn faster or perform a set of special tricks. But we will also have the option to play in Endless Skate mode, which will allow us to go at our own pace while moving to any part of the three cities that we want.

Skate City is coming to Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One today

We will have a wide customization of our team, where we can choose our table, its axles and its wheels to give it all our style, but that is not all, since we will also have the option to change the appearance of our character, selecting his gender, skin tone and hairstyle, as well as clothing and other accessories.

This game offers us the possibility of performing hundreds of tricks and combinations on our consoles, since it emulates great professionals of this sport to give us a more realistic experience that will be accompanied by a soundtrack with lo-fi rhythms that will complement it wonderfully.

The developers of Skate City They provide us with a photo mode with some tools so that we let our imagination fly, since we can rotate the camera, use a fisheye lens and slow down the capture time while we perform different poses that we want to share with our friends.

You can find Skate City on the Microsoft Store At a price of € 14.99. If you liked games like Tony Hawk Pro Skater or the classic Skateboard, we are convinced that this is an adventure that you should not miss.