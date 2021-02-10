We have seen how skateboarding has been gaining its space in the catalog of consoles and PCs, and in the absence of some promising games, such as Skate 4, Agens and Room8 have wanted to present their proposal. This is Skate City, a game that puts aside that perspective from the rear camera to tackle a kind of arcade adventure on the skateboard. Skate City confirms its launch on consoles and PC, including obviously Xbox consoles.

At the beginning, we attend to the proposal that is shown in a trailer that announces its arrival on Xbox One, Playstation 4 and Nintendo Switch consoles, in addition to being confirmed to reach PC both in the Epic Games Store and Steam. No specific date is set for its launch, but it shows its proposal distancing itself from the latest games that exploit this subgenre.

Captivate the heart and soul of street skating with your own style. Strive to hone your fluency and improve your skills while mastering hundreds of trick combinations through easy-to-use and intuitive controls. Immerse yourself in lively environments as the day progresses and the weather unexpectedly changes in this authentic skateboarding experience.

To know more about what Skate City will offer, we must look at the information it offers us the Steam product page. No more information about its launch is obtained, but it does allow us to know more in depth what the study is looking for with this game. Instead of addressing the typical skateboarding game camera, this time the game seems to invite us to go through different maps, described as beautiful and iconic places based on real environments around the world.

You can visit Los Angeles, Oslo or Barcelona, that they will go through doing all kinds of tricks and showing very varied skills. The adventure challenges the player to complete a very good number of challenges, although you can also enjoy Skate City with its Endless Skate mode, more freely. It is confirmed that there will be a fairly extensive customization tool, with the aim of making the adventure more personal, and being able to share it with various recording tools within the game.

Skate City confirms its launch on consoles and PC, presenting a very different way of approaching this street sport. A peculiar design, very different and very striking. We will wait for new details that expose more details about its gameplay and, above all, its launch.