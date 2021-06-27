publications

Residents of Benayat complained about the accumulation of propaganda papers and pamphlets that representatives of various companies and restaurants put behind the doors of their apartments, and called for an end to this phenomenon, especially during this period when many people travel outside the country.

musty

A reader called for monitoring supermarkets that sell all kinds of bread, to ensure the safety of what is sold to consumers, after he noticed the recurrence of the phenomenon of rotting of some products, especially whole wheat bread, as this type requires a special method of preservation and storage.

Dye

A reader said that the owner of the housing unit in which he resides obliged him to pay a large sum of money in exchange for painting the walls of the apartment upon eviction, wondering about the legality of this procedure, especially since he rented it for two years without painting.

begging

Readers renewed their complaints about the spread of beggars wandering in parking lots and between residential buildings, late at night, and approaching them in a suspicious manner and with great urgency, calling for combating this phenomenon.

Acceptance

Readers reported that some universities in the country require paying large sums of up to 5000 dirhams in exchange for taking the entrance exam, knowing that the amount is deducted from the semester fees if the application is accepted, but it is not refundable if the application is rejected.

checks

Qira called for increased supervision of private hospitals, to ensure that insured patients are not required to undergo unnecessary examinations, with the aim of increasing their income at the expense of the patient’s psychological, physical and financial comfort.

