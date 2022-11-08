Crowding

Parents of students in schools in the Al-Warqaa area complained of traffic congestion due to the accumulation of cars, especially during the morning hours and at the end of school hours, calling on the concerned authorities to find a solution to this problem, pointing out that the drivers also did not adhere to the traffic rules, due to the continuous overtaking and the use of dirt corridors to enter the The main roads.

protection

Etisalat has asked its customers via text messages on their mobile phones to register for the “Do Not Call Register” service to protect them from telemarketing and promotional calls they do not wish to receive.

works

Drivers were surprised by the closure of a road leading to a shopping center in Ajman Industrial, without putting up any signs alerting them to the presence of work on the road, or diverting vehicles to another road, which caused traffic jams and confusion for the movement of vehicles.

Game

A nine-year-old Arab girl suffered a torn back after falling from the top of an adult climbing game in a park in Ras Al Khaimah.

Trash

Residents of residential buildings in Umm al-Quwain demanded that the Department of Works direct the cleaners to clean public parking spaces under the buildings, as a result of the accumulation of waste thrown by shop customers after they finished eating meals and drinks.

You can send a check on “WhatsApp” number 0502299551.



We apologize for not publishing reader notes that do not have the sender’s name and phone number attached.

[email protected]aratalyoum.com