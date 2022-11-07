cheat

Electronics stores defrauded the official prices of the iPhone 14, with an increase of up to 1,000 dirhams, by forcing the customer to buy additional years of warranty and phone accessories, taking advantage of the lack of product offered in the local markets.

Recovery

A customer demanded the intervention of the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority and the Digital Government, to recover an amount of 1080 dirhams, which was collected from him without justification through one of the two telecom service providers more than 11 months ago, according to the client’s assertions.

replacing

The management of one of the ADNOC Professional League clubs intends to replace a foreign player who was contracted several days ago in a free transfer deal, as it began searching for a striker with high specifications and an open budget, to support the team’s offensive line, which is currently one of the team’s weakest lines.

cars

Dealers noticed the high prices of used cars, models 2020, and beyond in the markets of Sharjah and Dubai, after the Egyptian government’s decision to allow expatriates to bring in one used car for each expatriate, as the price of the car for the 1600cc engine exceeded its price than it was sold when it was new!

harassment

Individuals are subjected to daily harassment from intermediary companies in the stock exchange, to persuade them to trade in companies that have assets from outside the country, claiming that they achieve greater profits, and despite the repeated refusal of dealers, they call back at times that aroused their discontent.

