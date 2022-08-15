Notice

Readers have noticed that some stores do not put a clear indication or announcement that they have adopted discount programs such as “Esaad” and “Fazaa”, which deprives customers of the discount on these cards.

costume

Parents complained of the poor quality of school uniforms sold by private school administrations, as they have to change it more than once annually, due to the poor quality of the used cloth and its rapid consumption. They demanded setting mandatory specifications for the type of cloth used, especially since the prices of uniforms are high.

meals

Consumers have noticed that some fast food restaurants have recently reduced their size while selling them at the same price, expressing their dissatisfaction with the indirect deception methods used by these restaurants to raise their prices, calling for tighter follow-up from the competent supervisory authorities.

travel

Families preferred to spend their summer vacation inside the country, whether in resorts and tourist hotels, or discovering places they had not visited before. Families said that the unprecedented rise in airfare prices to their countries this year, prompted them to search for less expensive options and fun-filled experiences.

Beautifying

Residents of Al-Warqa’ noticed the presence of large dirt areas in the area, especially on the sides of the roads, and demanded to arrange and beautify these areas and to plant or pave them, in order to preserve the civilized appearance of the area.

imprisonment

A young man paid the price for his response to one of the anonymous messages randomly sent by drug traffickers through the WhatsApp application, as he was arrested and admitted to transferring money to the promoters and sentenced to imprisonment.

We apologize for not publishing reader notes that do not have the sender’s name and phone number attached.



A check can be sent to “WhatsApp” number 0502299551, attached to a photo, if available.



sekeek@emaratalyoum.com