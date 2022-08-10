Converted

Residents in Ajman complained about the suffocating crisis caused by the new diversion on Al Ittihad Street, following the start of the construction of a new bridge on the street, calling for a review of the diversion as it passes in front of homes, and children and families find it difficult to move due to the large number of cars passing through non stop.

A passenger through Sharjah International Airport noted the quick response of the airport’s facilities officials to return his bag, which he had lost at the airport while he was busy with travel procedures.

Drivers on the Al-Ain – Al-Shuaib road suggested installing gates to monitor violating drivers or radar devices, as racing and excessive speeds abound every weekend on this road, in addition to some people veering between the lanes of the road due to the use of mobile phones while driving.

Residents of Al Foah area in Al Ain complained of a group of young men driving unlicensed motorcycles, especially four-wheel drives, recklessly on the main and secondary roads in the area, in a way that poses a danger to their lives and the lives of others, in addition to their annoyance at the loud sounds.

Passengers of the road extending from Al Qudra Street in Dubai towards the “DAMAC Hills 2” area noticed the entry of Saebah camels onto the road, which confuses drivers and risks causing traffic accidents, especially since the road is close to farms, and they called on the concerned authorities to look into this matter.

