recklessness

Drivers demanded that cameras and radars be activated in various streets, to detect reckless driving at high speed, endangering the safety of road users, especially as some of them deliberately pass between vehicles and move between lanes in a frightening manner.

prices

The prices of many restaurants that provide the service of frying or grilling fish have increased significantly during the past months, and consumers said that the price of this service has reached 17 dirhams per kilogram in some restaurants, after it was not more than 10 dirhams.

bikes

Motorists said that they sometimes face difficulty using the roundabouts due to the high speeds of motorbikes that suddenly enter the roundabouts without complying with traffic rules.

Conditions

Consumers have noticed that companies include many terms and conditions in their promotions or gift cards, noting that this loses their advantages and makes it difficult to take advantage of them at times.

cleaning

Readers wondered whether there are binding standards for cleaning residential buildings and service facilities inside them, noting that some companies that manage buildings overlook the usual cleaning operations.

flood

Despite the intensive awareness campaigns for the public not to approach valleys during periods of rain, especially in areas bordering the mountains, many videos that have spread over the past days on social media platforms have shown the indifference of many to this recommendation, and they approached the valleys and torrents.

