Trash

Residents said that some throw garbage bags next to the designated bins, and not inside them, which distorts the appearance of cities and residential neighborhoods, and makes the place a fertile environment for the breeding of rodents and insects, calling for tougher punishment for such irresponsible behavior.

signals

The competent authorities in Abu Dhabi added an additional left-turning lane to some of the traffic lights, which was well received by motorists, who had previously complained of congestion in one lane designated to turn left and turn.

passports

Citizens praised the speedy renewal of their expired passports and their receipt within one day, and the benefit of this service also during weekends, which made it easier for them to travel and not be late, noting the smart services provided by the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security.

food

Consumers demanded that ready-to-eat food delivery companies provide healthy boxes according to certain specifications, to preserve food from the time it leaves the restaurant until it reaches the consumer, especially in light of the high temperatures, as some discovered the corruption of some of the foods they received, especially cold appetizers such as salad.

mask

Readers monitored the failure of some to adhere to the guidelines recommended by health authorities, such as wearing a mask and physical distancing, during prayer in some mosques, beaches, and some public places, stressing the importance of continuing commitment to eliminate the “Corona” virus and any other viruses.

A check can be sent to “WhatsApp” number 0502299551, attached to a photo, if available.

We apologize for not publishing reader notes that do not have the sender’s name and phone number attached.

sekeek@emaratalyoum.com



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

