paint

Tenants said that real estate offices require them to deduct sums ranging between 500 and 1000 dirhams from the value of the guarantee, when evacuating the rented units, on the pretext of painting the house, regardless of the extent to which the walls need to be painted, noting that this service should be among the regular services provided by the owner, It should not be charged to the tenant.

responsible

Readers wondered about the legality of the terms and conditions set by hotels and companies specialized in parking services, especially the clauses that disclaim responsibility for them, in the event of damage to the car.

begging

Residents of neighborhoods with high towers have complained about the presence of beggars wandering in parking lots and between buildings in the late hours of the night, and approaching people in a suspicious manner and with great urgency.. They demanded to combat this phenomenon.

Situations

The pioneers of commercial centers in the country noticed that the lighting connected to the sensors, which indicates the presence of vacant parking spaces in certain places, is broken or gives an error signal, which loses the main purpose of its presence, calling for its constant maintenance.

campaign

Dealers of banks operating in the local market called for launching awareness campaigns through newspapers, media, e-mail or other channels about safe procedures for banking transactions, raising awareness and protection against financial fraud.

