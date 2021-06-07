Boxes

Residents of the “Al Rashidiya 1” area in the Emirate of Ajman demanded the concerned authorities to maintain and clean the boxes for collecting and cleaning clothes, in light of leaving them neglected for long periods, without taking their contents, which exposes them to the accumulation of dirt, and makes them a shelter for insects and mice.

Customers of major brands of home furnishings and furnishings in the country have noticed the recurrence of the phenomenon of unavailability of the same products that are promoted and displayed on social media, when they go and visit those stores to order their purchase. Showrooms.

Readers who live in the Falcon Towers in Ajman complained that some tenants continued to ignore the instructions issued by the concerned company, which require them to throw garbage in their rooms on the floors, and not leave it in front of those rooms.

A reader who lives in Al Wazzan Building in Al Qulaya’a area in Sharjah complained that the company responsible for maintaining the air conditioner did not respond to a malfunction that occurred a few days ago, pointing out that the company’s employees do not abide by their promises to solve the problem that has been going on for more than a week.

A reader warned against responding to e-mails he received from a company impersonating “Emirates Post”, noting that the messages were professionally drafted, and included a request to pay a fee for a shipment that the recipient of the message would receive, indicating that he discovered the falsehood of the message, after he contacted customer service at Emirates Post .

