It’s been an eventful day for long-starved Skate fans; not only did footage from the series’ upcoming fourth installment leak its way onto the internet, additional details have begun to emerge, with a new report suggesting Skate 4 will let players build skateparks together in free skate mode as part of an emphasis on user- generated content.

That’s according to the ever-leaky Jeff Grubb, who shared some fresh Skate 4 morsals from his sources during the most recent episode of his Giant Bomb show Grubbsnax. as transcribed by VGCGrubb began by saying early word on the game appeared to be positive, with those who’ve played it being “very impressed with the way it feels.”

According to Grubb, EA’s goal with Skate 4 is to modernize the series while retaining its much-loved skating core, with some of the new features said to be akin to those seen in the likes of Forza or other modern multiplayer games. These reportedly include ample customization options for characters – “a lot of skins, skins for your board, things like that”, Grubb explained – as well as user-generated content, which Skate 4 will “really emphasize”.

<br /> We’re Working On It – Skate Trailer.

Grubb claims some of that will take the form of a collaborative online free skate mode. “This is a mode where you are hanging out with your friends or anyone else who is going to hop onto the server,” Grubb explained, “and then anyone on the server can say, ‘Hey, does anyone want to try and lay down some tricks with me over here on this thing?'”

“And people can work together to make these parks all at the same time [in real-time],” Grubb continued. “You can add stuff, delete stuff on the fly, and the people that have played this mode said this was kind of the standout where it was just really fun to do that with friends and with other people.”

Quite when the general public might get a taste of Skate 4, though, it’s still unclear. The game, which is being developed by new EA studio Full Circle, entered production in June 2020. Since then, apart from a few minor updates and teasers to assure fans work is still progressing on the project, fresh information has been scarce. Hopefully though, with leaked pre-alpha footage now circulating, EA will move to give Skate 4 its official unveiling soon.