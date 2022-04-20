Skate 4 was announced in 2020 at an event EA Play. We haven’t heard much since then and there is no launch window yet. But, according to an industry insider, playtests for the highly anticipated game are underway.

Tom Henderson jokingly asked who participated in the Skate 4 playtest this week on Twitter. In March, he tweeted that people had contacted him to confirm that testing for the game had been running for months.

Although playtests suggest that progress is being made in the game, we may still be a long way from its launch. The developer, Full Circle, is currently advertising several roles on its website, including a systems design manager, senior UX designer, and senior game design manager.

So … Who got into the skate. Playtest this week? 👀 – Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) April 19, 2022



During a conference call in February, EA’s Andrew Wilson said Skate 4 would be launching “soon” and teased some new details about the game. While there is no launch window for now, it is possible that we will hear more about the game in the future.

Source: Comicbook