Residents of the Al-Khan area in Sharjah called for the necessity of motivating building owners to carry out maintenance and cleaning of water tanks, and to change the old water supply pipes, which may cause a change in the color or smell of water in the taps, as some owners and building administrations avoid carrying out the necessary inspections.

Citizens and residents of the country were surprised by how people working in companies specializing in opinion polls obtained their numbers and names, and contacted them at inappropriate times to know their opinion on certain issues, demanding legislation criminalizing such practices that constitute a great annoyance to them.

Residents in Sharjah called on the concerned authorities to circulate to taxi drivers the necessity of avoiding sudden stop behaviors that they perform to load passengers, which may often lead to accidents.

Traders suggested that telecom companies reconsider the prices of voice and video calls packages that come over the Internet, noting their high cost.

A reader said that while he was abroad, he received a phone call from a person claiming to work in a police station, and he was in charge of the Financial Violations Department, indicating that the caller requested data on his bank account for the purpose of verifying some relevant information, so he, in turn, asked him general questions to make it clear to him that the purpose of the call Financial fraud.

