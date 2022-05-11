ports

Users of Al Nuaimiya Street linking Ajman and Sharjah have renewed their demand for the concerned authorities to increase the number of outlets leading from Ajman to Sharjah, in order to reduce traffic congestion on the street, especially during peak periods.

prices

Consumers complained about the exaggerated prices of restaurant food, stressing that some restaurants price a chicken sandwich at 35 dirhams, while the amount of chicken in it does not exceed 70 grams, at a time when restaurants raised the price of the main dish during the past two months from 45 dirhams to 62 dirhams.

censorship

Users of “buses on demand” complained that drivers did not respond to their call when they requested the service, calling for the need to monitor them, and to ensure that they provide the service in accordance with the standards set by the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai.

Spread

Journalists and media professionals have suggested that government institutions take the initiative to publish data, statistics and recent studies related to their services on their websites, similar to some federal agencies, so that they can be used easily and accurately in conducting research and scientific and journalistic reports.

Skating

Drivers who use roller skating, the shoes carried on wheels, complained that their users suddenly jumped in front of their vehicles to block the road, which could cause serious accidents.

