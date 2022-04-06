Offers

Consumers demanded the concerned authorities to tighten control over the promotional offers announced by the stores, noting that some of them are misleading, as they are surprised that the specifications of the products are different and of lower quality or quantity than those mentioned in the advertisements.

Consumers called on meat sellers to show labels identifying the type, origin and price of meat, to prevent them from being exploited because they do not have sufficient experience to distinguish between the offered types.

Readers complained about the exploitation of children in beggary, as women sent their children to seek necessities from shoppers in front of shopping centers, which they considered a form of child exploitation that requires accountability.

Worshipers in mosques in Ajman noticed that some worshipers, during Tarawih prayers in Ramadan, did not adhere to wearing masks, in application of health measures imposed by health authorities to ensure the safety of society in light of the Corona pandemic.

Readers of building owners and real estate offices demanded the postponement of periodic rental installments during Ramadan, similar to what some banks did, in order to ease the tenants in the holy month.

A real estate office in Ajman insisted on imposing a fine of 500 dirhams on a tenant who had a check returned from the bank, due to a difference in signature, despite the tenant’s attempts to dissuade the office from this decision, especially since the mistake is from the bank and not from him, according to him.

