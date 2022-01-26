Resturant

A reader filed a complaint against a fast-food restaurant in a mall, after buying a meal that he found a dead insect inside. He went to the restaurant’s management, which promised to look into his complaint, but later responded by denying the complaint’s validity!

rain

Residents of the Al-Qulaya area in Sharjah complain about the lack of pavement of the dirt roads in the area, especially after the heavy rains in the last period, as the streets became full of bumps and potholes that damage cars and tires, and raise dust.

waste

Hikers who frequent the wilderness areas during the winter season renewed their call to the responsible authorities not to be lenient in imposing fines on anyone who leaves their waste on the ground at the end of their trip, without caring about polluting the environment and distorting the scenery.

cars

A reader complained about the recurrence of the problem of some drivers’ neglect, parking their cars in a wrong way and occupying two parking spaces together in commercial centers, which deprives others of the right to use them, calling for the application of penalties for violators.

cooperation

Journalists in local media called on the Central Bank to show the greatest degree of cooperation in answering journalists’ questions, and to facilitate their access to necessary information, especially those related to readers’ complaints and observations about banking transactions.

Transfer

The Ajman Department of Transport announced the launch of the first road trip from Ajman to Saudi Arabia directly through three buses, each with a capacity of 24 passengers, heading to Dammam, Riyadh and Jeddah.

