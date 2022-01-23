Remnants

Residents of residential towers demanded tougher penalties for violations of dumping waste, whatever its type, size or weight from balconies, after several recent incidents that harmed people or property, pointing out the role of real estate offices in curbing this behavior.

sales

Shoppers demanded that shopping centers and stores specialized in selling electronic and household electrical products conduct specialized courses for their sales representatives, and provide them with sufficient information about those products, pointing out that they made wrong purchasing decisions as a result of inaccurate information they provided.

bikes

Pedestrians in residential suburbs of Dubai complained, recklessly, some motorcyclists designated for food delivery services, pointing out that they used sidewalks and at high speeds to avoid standing in front of traffic lights or congestion.

scam

Recently, readers have noticed that they frequently receive fraudulent messages via the WhatsApp application and e-mail, asking them to communicate via the numbers listed in the message to update the data to avoid closing their cards or bank accounts!

Cash

Stores in the Chinese market refuse to pay by bank cards and require cash, while some stores delay in issuing invoices with the payment process, which prompted some customers to question the reason.

