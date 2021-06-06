birds

Residents of Al Khan and Al Nahda areas in Sharjah have complained of the increasing suffering from the spread of insects and unpleasant odors caused by bird droppings on the balcony of apartments, calling for building owners to be obliged to install metal nets to prevent birds from pigeons and crows from entering the balconies, especially with the continuous increase in the number of these birds.

vacations

Parents demanded unifying the dates of exams and vacations between private schools that implement the curriculum of the Ministry of Education, which are compatible with government schools, and private schools with foreign curricula, which are allowed to provide vacation or delay it by a week than specified in the school calendar.

playgrounds

Residents in Sharjah and Dubai called for a reduction in the prices of renting outdoor playgrounds for playing football, pointing out that some rents for these stadiums are exaggerated, noting that reducing them stimulates an increase in sports, especially during the summer season.

Crowding

Readers renewed their call to the concerned authorities in Dubai to solve the problem of overcrowding and traffic congestion in the consulates area in Umm Hurair 1, and said that the visitors of that area, who are in the thousands daily, suffer from two problems, the first is the accumulation of vehicles at the entrance, and the second is the lack of parking spaces.

commitment

Residents of buildings in Sharjah complained about the lack of commitment by many residents to wearing masks when using elevators, in addition to the lack of commitment by some to the standards of social separation, and the entry of more than the maximum permitted number inside the elevators, despite the presence of signs calling for adherence to masks and limiting the use of elevators to four people. .

A check can be sent to “WhatsApp” number 0502299551, attached to a photo, if available.

We apologize for not publishing reader notes that do not have the sender’s name and phone number attached.

sekeek@emaratalyoum.com



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

