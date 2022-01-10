Speed

Drivers appealed to the competent authorities in the Emirate of Ajman to raise the speed limit that is picked up by radar in some streets, noting that they found themselves violating the speed limit of 50 kilometers per hour, which is a low speed.

Irregularities

Parents of students in the Muwailih area of ​​Sharjah were subjected to traffic violations as a result of standing in front of schools waiting for their children to leave, due to the overcrowding in the squares adjacent to these schools, demanding to find paved and organized parking spaces in the area.

Dates

The Federal Electricity and Water Authority in Ajman has informed its customers, via text messages, of the new working hours, which extend from Monday to Friday every week. The working hours were set on Friday from seven in the morning until eleven thirty.

masks

Shoppers in Abu Dhabi called for tighter control over precautionary measures inside shopping centers, due to many shoppers wearing masks only as a form without covering the nose and mouth.

license

Readers called for an increase in the number of employees who carry out vehicle technical inspections at car inspection and registration centers in Dubai, in order to avoid standing for long periods of time waiting for their turn.

insurance

Those dealing with health insurance companies complained about not renewing insurance contracts for the new year long enough before its end, despite receiving messages from the institutions in which they work, confirming that insurance had already started, which put heavy financial burdens on them.

