books

He called on the students’ parents to compel private schools to bear their responsibility in case their children lose their textbooks in the classroom, and to compensate them with other books, pointing out that they incur sums of money to buy new books instead of those lost in the classroom.

Connecting

A popular restaurant in Umm Al Quwain imposed five dirhams on food delivery fees for its customers, despite the fact that the value of a person’s meal does not exceed 15 dirhams, which the customers considered an unjustified exaggeration.

Response

A reader who lives in Mohammed bin Zayed City, Abu Dhabi, noted the speedy response of Tadweer to the complaint of moving waste containers from the side of the building in which he lives, to a nearby empty area. The response time did not exceed 60 minutes.

marketing

A reader complained that a famous local e-marketing site deducted shipping fees for a product other than the one he ordered, claiming that the shipping fees are not refundable, calling for similar companies to be obligated with clear instructions that do not allow the rights of consumers to be infringed.

teller

The failure of some ATMs at the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank branch in Ajman, located near the Etisalat towers, caused a congestion of customers, knowing that this had been repeated before.

Situations

Readers suggested obligating health centers and hospitals to provide free parking spaces for patients, as it is one of the support services for these entities, especially with the crowding of paid parking lots at many times near private hospitals, which forces patients to park their vehicles in remote areas.

