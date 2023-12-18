Publisher Raw Fury and developer Anders Lauridsen have released a new trailer Of SKALD: Against the Black Priory to reveal the exit period : spring 2024. There is no precise release date yet, but it has been remembered that it will be available on Steam and GOG, naturally only on PC.

The trailer

The video itself is also an excellent way to enjoy sequences taken from the semi-final version of this highly anticipated title, which aims to convince an audience fond of classics such as Lastbetween top view, pixel art graphics and the many possibilities to interact with the environment and objects.

The game mixes fantasy and Lovecraftto create a dark and dangerous world, where death is always lurking.

If you want to know more, read our review of SKALD: Against the Black Priory, based on the official demo of the game, in which we hoped that the combat system would be partly revised and made deeper, but in which we applauded the construction of the world gaming and day/night cycle use.