One available new demo of the classic role-playing game Skald: Against the Black Priorywhose exit is scheduled for spring 2024 on PC. For those who don't know it, it's an attempt to marry a retro aesthetic with a more modern way of understanding role-playing games.

The new demo, downloadable from Steamimproves the previous one a lot, among definitive graphics, a revised interface and more content. In short, if the previous one didn't convince you 100%, it's time to give a new chance to this interesting project, the result of the developer's passion for the role-playing game genre.