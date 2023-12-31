One available new demo of the classic role-playing game Skald: Against the Black Priorywhose exit is scheduled for spring 2024 on PC. For those who don't know it, it's an attempt to marry a retro aesthetic with a more modern way of understanding role-playing games.
The new demo, downloadable from Steamimproves the previous one a lot, among definitive graphics, a revised interface and more content. In short, if the previous one didn't convince you 100%, it's time to give a new chance to this interesting project, the result of the developer's passion for the role-playing game genre.
A dark world
Skald: Against the Black Priory mixes fantasy and Lovecraftin a dark and dangerous world, where dangers are certainly not lacking for the party led by the player.
If you want more information, read our review of SKALD: Against the Black Priory, based on the first official demo, in which we hoped that the combat system would be partially revised and made deeper, but in which we applauded the construction of the world game and use of the day/night cycle. Will we have been satisfied?
#Skald #Black #Priory #demo
Leave a Reply